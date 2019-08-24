One person shot, killed at a gas station near Coastal Carolina University

The person who was shot at a gas station near Coastal Carolina University early Saturday morning died in the hospital, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

McSpadden said 24-year-old Jamarr White of Conway died of a gunshot wound at Grand Strand Medical Center.

- Advertisement -

Coastal Carolina University said the shooting happened at a Circle K gas station on Founders Drive near Highway 544.

Coastal Carolina University tweeted about the incident around 2:30 Saturday morning, reporting the gunshot victim was at the gas station and the suspect had left the scene.

Read more here.