Trump tweet criticizes Gov. Cooper veto of bill threatening sheriffs who decline ICE detainment requests

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD)– In a tweet, President Trump criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of House Bill 370 — which would have forced local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainment requests.

North Carolina Governor Cooper Vetoed a Bill that would have required Sheriffs to cooperate with Ice. This is a terrible decision for the great people of North Carolina. He should reverse his decision and get back to the basics of fighting crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

The bill passed North Carolina’s General Assembly but Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill Wednesday.

Critics of the bill said it was a targeted attempt to remove seven newly elected sheriff’s from office.

“This is a terrible decision for the great people of North Carolina. He should reverse his decision and get back to the basics of fighting crime,” said President Trump in a tweet Saturday morning.

