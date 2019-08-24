WWAY 5th Quarter- August 23, 2019

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The high school football season kicked off on Friday night with teams in action all around the Cape Fear. Thunderstorms were a problem delaying many games and even postponing West Bladen and South Brunswick. That game will now be held on Monday night.

Below are the final scores from week one of the high school football regular season.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

North Brunswick 7 , Whiteville 33

Wallace-Rose Hill 44 , East Bladen 0

Ashley 0 , South Columbus 34

Green Sea Floyds 51 , West Columbus 9

East Columbus 6 , North Lenoir 20

South Brunswick vs. West Bladen-Postponed

MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE

New Hanover 49 , West Carteret 7

Topsail 35 , Heide Trask 8

Laney 0 , Northside-Jacksonville 14

West Brunswick 28 , Socastee 0

COASTAL 8 CONFERENCE

Pender 12 , James Kenan 16