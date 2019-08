WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say one woman was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a stabbing at a Wilmington Cookout.

Wilmington Police got called to Cookout off of South College Road around 3 a.m.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson says a fight broke out and one woman was stabbed.

She says the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No arrests have been made yet, but Thompson says police are looking for one female suspect.