Brunswick County schools introduce new crime tip line

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has a new addition this school year to help ensure the safety of the students.
Brunswick County has partnered with WeTip, Inc.
WeTip provides a completely anonymous campus crime tip line for students and staff. The service is available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.
The school system says students often know about a danger before an incident occurs. So Brunswick County Schools now has a process in place that assures the caller will never be identified and provides a reward in certain cases.
The number to call is 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
Students and staff may also submit tips online at www.wetip.com