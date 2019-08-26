Brunswick County schools introduce new crime tip line

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has a new addition this school year to help ensure the safety of the students.

Brunswick County has partnered with WeTip, Inc.

WeTip provides a completely anonymous campus crime tip line for students and staff. The service is available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

The school system says students often know about a danger before an incident occurs. So Brunswick County Schools now has a process in place that assures the caller will never be identified and provides a reward in certain cases.

The number to call is 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

Students and staff may also submit tips online at www.wetip.com