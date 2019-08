LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Labor Day is just around the corner and this year it is the 11th anniversary of the Currie Labor Day parade.

Parade Founder Roshawn Mcintyre sat down with WWAY’s Randy Aldridge to talk about the upcoming parade.

- Advertisement -

The parade will being at 10 a.m. at 1600 Brinson Road in Pender County on Saturday August 31st.

To find out more on the Currie Labor Day parade and who the special Grand Marshall is, you can watch the full interview above.