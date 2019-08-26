Discussions continue over potential hospital sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Discussions continue as county leaders explore the idea of selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

On Monday morning, County Manager Chris Coudriet and NHRMC President and CEO, John Gizdic, answered questions during a breakfast at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The Power Breakfast series was hosted by the Wilmington Business Journal.

Topics included:

Why is this being considered now?

What would a sale mean for the cost and quality of care as well as existing partnerships with NHRMC?

What would New Hanover County do with the potentially one billion dollars generated by the deal?

County Manager, Chris Coudriet, says he was able to talk more in depth about the process than he was during previous discussions.

“I thought the questions were tough, they were fair, and I hope people left with a clearer understanding of the problems we’re looking to solve, not today, not tomorrow, but taking the five year and 10 year look, and there’s a basis for why we’re proposing a question to the board on September 3rd,” Coudriet said.

Next Tuesday, county commissioners will consider a resolution to explore new ownership opportunities of the hospital.