Hundreds of movie extras needed for “Mob Rules”

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Ready for your close-up? Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for anybody interested in working as a paid extra in the movie “Mob Rules.”

The casting company is looking for people of all ages, races and types.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of extras are needed. Extras must be local to Wilmington or the surrounding area or are willing to work as a local extra hire.

Aside from general extras, the company is also looking for people with work experience as medical personnel as well as identical triplets (18+). The casting company is also looking for vehicles from the 60s and 70s.

Submissions must include two current photos, your name, phone, age, height, weight, sizes, and a description of any tattoos and piercings. Submissions should be sent to NCmoviecasting@gmail.com.

Tona B. Dahlquist casting has also casted extras for Iron Man 3, Halloween, and The Hunger Games.