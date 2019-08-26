Hundreds of movie extras needed for “Mob Rules”

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Ready for your close-up? Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for anybody interested in working as a paid extra in the movie “Mob Rules.”
The casting company is looking for people of all ages, races and types.
Hundreds of extras are needed. Extras must be local to Wilmington or the surrounding area or are willing to work as a local extra hire.
Aside from general extras, the company is also looking for people with work experience as medical personnel as well as identical triplets (18+). The casting company is also looking for vehicles from the 60s and 70s.
Submissions must include two current photos, your name, phone, age, height, weight, sizes, and a description of any tattoos and piercings. Submissions should be sent to NCmoviecasting@gmail.com.
Tona B. Dahlquist casting has also casted extras for Iron Man 3, Halloween, and The Hunger Games.