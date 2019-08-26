New Hanover County Schools to roll out school bus tracking app

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s a service that other school districts in North Carolina have adopted, and soon New Hanover County will have it too. Later this fall, parents will be able to track their child’s school bus to see exactly when it arrives.

According to New Hanover County Schools’ spokeswoman Valita Quattlebaum, the app uses the EDULOG parent portal. Quattlebaum says it’s meant to make it easier for parents to track when their children will be getting home, which can be especially helpful during bad weather.

Some parents say being able to track their child’s bus will give them better peace of mind.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said elementary school parent Ryan Gurganus. “They have things, that if something happens at school, they have things to text you or call you. So it would be nice to be able to know what’s going on with your kid’s school bus. If something were to happen, a wreck, whatever, it would be nice to know.”

According to a description in the app store, EDULOG shows routes and estimated pick up and drop off times, as well as real time tracking. It also lets you set notifications for when your child’s bus arrives.