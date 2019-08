NEW HANOVER COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — Starting today, a section of Northbound U.S. 421 will be reduced to one lane.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from about 400 feet north of the Isabel Holmes Bridge to Eagle Island Seafood until Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m., according to North Carolina Traffic & Travel.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority reports crews will be installing a water main.

Please adhere to all signs marking the change.