Rosa Parks and Sally Ride get their very own Barbie dolls

(CNN) — Children everywhere are going to get the chance to have two historical female role models as part of their play sets.

Mattel is honoring Rosa Parks and Sally Ride with their very own Barbie dolls.

Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement and Sally Ride was the first American woman — and youngest American — to fly in space.

Each doll comes with educational material about each woman’s contributions to society, authentic clothing and unique accessories.