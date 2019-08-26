Suspect arrested in connection to Calabash fire

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — An arrest has been made after a Calabash home went up in flames earlier this month.

Kody Devin Medford, 26, from Supply was arrested in Culpepper, Virginia and is facing multiple charges including first and second degree arson.

Medford was admitted to the Brunswick County Detention Center on August 23.

Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on August 11.

When they arrived to the High Point Avenue home on August 11, it was completely engulfed with flames.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist with investigating the August 11th fire. At the time, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said it was suspicious in nature.