T-shirts available to help the turtles

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You can have fashion with a passion, and help our local turtle friends.

Caswell Beach Turtle Watch is now selling t-shirts, and proceeds go to purchasing supplies.

- Advertisement -

Caswell beach has had a total of 104 nests this season, and there are still 25 nests yet to hatch.

The short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts are for sale at Caswell Beach Town Hall.

Related Article: Keep up with the number of turtle nests on our beaches

Caswell Beach Turtle Watch also has a nest adoption program.

For $25 you’ll receive an adoption certificate, event information for the nest, and pictures!