WARM purchases new land off Market Street

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — They’re always helping people stay warm! Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry known as WARM is in the service of creating miracles and safer homes for aging residents. Over the past 22 years, they have helped more than 1,000 families across New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties. Now, they are on route to do more work with the purchase of new property.

Last week, WARM announced a bequest from an anonymous donor who passed away a few years ago and helped make this all possible.

Executive Director JC Lyle says Hurricane Florence increased demand for home recovery services.

“What we’re really trying to do is keep people in place as long as possible,” Lyle said. “[This is for] folks who are aging and maybe on a fixed income and their heat goes out in January and they just haven’t been able to save up for expensive repairs like that.”

The new 3.5 acre site on Market and Military Cut off roads in Wilmington will include an office, warehouse and volunteer lodging with commercial kitchens, bunk beds and assembly space.

“If it rains and we have to bring people off of a rebuild site, we can bring them indoors to a warehouse to build landings and wheelchair sections,” Lyle said.

Lyle says the larger warehouse will allow them to accept more donated materials and host volunteer training events.

She says she hopes the offices will be open by the end of next year.