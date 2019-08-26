Wilmington man convicted in 2017 murder

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been convicted of first degree murder and kidnapping.

Ronald Cromartie was accused of beating Austin Clarkson Jr. on May 9, 2017.

Clarkson died less than a month later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The trial for a Cromartie charged with first degree murder began last Wednesday.

Samantha Dooies with the District Attorney’s Office says the jury heard from several witnesses today.

She says they will also hear from EMS, and listen to the 911 call.

Judge Harrell sentenced Cromartie to life in prison without parole.