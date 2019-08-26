Wilmington woman wins big while doing a good deed

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman has won nearly $300,000 playing the lottery while doing a good deed.

A big congratulations to Debra Denton of Wilmington.

According to a press release, Denton won the Cash 5 jackpot of $289,503 while helping her friend.

She was driving her friend to the store because her friend doesn’t have a car.

“My friend doesn’t have a car,” Denton said. “I usually drive her to get groceries or run other errands.”

On Saturday afternoon, Denton and her friend stopped at the Mj Pit Stop on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

That’s where Denton bought the winning ticket.

Denton claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After taxes, Denton took home more than $200,000. She says she plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage.