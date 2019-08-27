Ashley volleyball stays unbeaten against New Bern

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Ashley High School volleyball team continued their hot start on Tuesday night beating New Bern (3-1).

The Eagles took care of business in the first two sets, but New Bern battled back to win set three. Ashley wouldn’t let it bother them, the Eagles jumped out to the early lead in set four picking up the 25-17 win.

The win improves Ashley to 5-0 on the year, while New Bern falls to 3-2. The Screaming Eagles will be back in action Thursday on the road against Jacksonville for both JV and varsity action.