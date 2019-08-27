Bolivia man found guilty of child sex crimes

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

According to a press release, Gerad Michael Christman, 28, was found guilty on 15 counts of first degree statutory sex offense and 15 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office says that Christman was arrested in October 2016 for the offenses involving sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Christman could spend up to 90 years behind bars.