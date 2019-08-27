Coastal Christian soccer post shutout against New Hanover

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Christian boys soccer scored two first half goals on Tuesday night as they shutout the New Hanover Wildcats, 3-0.

The Centurions got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute as Nate Huneycutt scored from 25 yards to make it 1-0. Brian Cooke would add another just 12 minutes later off a shot on goal from Watson Sloan.

Luke Ward added a goal himself for Coastal Christian in the 2nd half to secure the 3-0 win. Chase Godwin finished the evening with seven saves in goal for Coastal. It was the Centurions first win over New Hanover in program history.

Coastal Christian will host Wilmington Christian Academy on Thursday at 5:30, while New Hanover will be back on the pitch on Thursday hosting White Oak.