Hallsboro man accused of wrongfully accepting $2,500

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Hallsboro man is being accused of wrongfully accepting a $2,500 payment.

Clifton Odell Davis III, 40, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

According to a press release, deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Keith Davis Drive in reference to a reported fraud.

Deputies say Davis showed up to the victim’s home and wrongfully identified himself to get a $2,500 payment for work he did not perform.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says after an investigation Davis was arrested and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond on August 23, 2019.