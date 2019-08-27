Man barricaded at NC senior living facility fired shots at officers, police say

CRAMERTON, NC (WSOC) -Police said a man who was barricaded inside a senior living facility in Cramerton fired shots at officers when they arrived to the scene.

He has since been taken into custody.

Dozens of officers and a SWAT team have responded to the Mayworth School Apartments on 8th Avenue.

The facility is right next door to the First Baptist Church of Cramerton and the Rader Staff Development Center.

Police said the children have been moved to a gym nearby where parents can pick them up. They’re also working with the school to coordinate buses.

About 30 to 40 residents at the senior living facility were evacuated from the building.

