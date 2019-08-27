New exhibit featuring contemporary glass art opens next week at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new exhibit featuring contemporary glass art opens next week at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Glasswork: One Material Infinite Possibilities is an exploration of contemporary glass art in North Carolina. The exhibit represents an array of techniques, styles, approaches and mixed media.

“It’s a show that groups artists working around the Penland School of Crafts area near Asheville and Boone,” said UNCW Gallery Director Corinne Lefebvre.

John Geci curated the new exhibit with coordination by UNCW Art Professor Andi Steele.

Lefebvre says glass is a material where its kind of intimidating.

“You end up with all these beautifully surprising results and so we’re hoping to show the array of techniques in contemporary glassmaking,” she said.

The exhibit will feature independent artists, commercial artists and artists working at Starworks.

“Its not really the typical commercial glasswork that you see, we’re really seeing artists that are pushing the technique that are working with conceptual ideas,” Lefebvre said.

The exhibit will be in the Art Gallery located inside UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building from Sept. 5 – Oct. 11. An opening reception will take place Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 pm. The exhibit is open to everyone. For additional details, check out the gallery’s website or contact cabartgallery@uncw.edu.