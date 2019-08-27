New Hanover County Schools plan to launch new health app

NEW HANOVER COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — With a touch of a button, students in New Hanover County will soon be able to easily make healthier choices in the cafeteria.

The “Web Menus” app will be available starting September 16th.

Child Nutrition Director Imer Smith says students and parents will be able to download the app, select their school, then pick breakfast, lunch and a la carte food options. It will also display the nutrition facts.

“It’s right there at their hands,” Smith said. “You can see exactly what’s in this product and then they can decide then if that’s something they are gonna select.”

Smith says it also helps students with dietary restrictions.

“Parents or students, if they have an allergy to a food, can actually tell the app they have a milk allergy and it will strike out all the food items that have milk in it, ” Smith said.

She says the interactive app will also include menu item photos and descriptions and a link to online payment providers.

Smith says this is another step in promoting good, wholesome and nutritious meals for students.