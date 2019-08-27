NHRMC Board of Trustees supports county’s exploration into selling hospital

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution supporting New Hanover County’s efforts to explore new ownership of the hospital.

The resolution was approved at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

- Advertisement -

The resolution encourages county commissioners to consider the quality and scope of care, committing to charity care and insuring the long-term financial security of the health care system when making their decision.

The board also recommends that county commissioners take into account the views of community stakeholders and hospital staff.

County commissioners will meet September 3 to vote on whether to move forward in exploring selling NHRMC.

Related Article: First baby born in 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center

The board emphasized that this is not a decision to sell the hospital.