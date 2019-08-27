Oak Island motel damaged by fire may not rebuild

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — It has been nearly six months since the Ocean Crest Motel partially burned down in Oak Island, and the owner is still no closer to rebuilding.

Owner Walter Lorgan says this year he has been doing about 50 percent of the business he did last year. He lost 20 of his biggest rooms and two town-homes in the fire.

Now, Lorgan says dealing with his insurance has been difficult. He adds that he doesn’t know if he will even be able to rebuild.

The oceanfront section of the motel burnt down on March 3. Nobody was inside at the time.