Pet Pals: 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix looking for a family to join

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a black and white Labrador Retriever who is looking for the perfect family to join.

Shelter staff describe him as intelligent and well-rounded. He knows all the commands, and anyone would be lucky to call him their own.

A meet and greet is required if you have other dogs in your home.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.