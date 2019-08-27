‘Pirate Promise’ agreement helps students transfer from CFCC into ECU

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College and East Carolina University announced a special education partnership – they’re calling it a “Pirate Promise.”

The two schools are trying to give more students the opportunity to pursue a four-year degree.

The “Pirate Promise” is an agreement that guarantees students the chance to transfer into ECU after earning their associate’s degree at CFCC.

CFCC President Jim Morton says this allows students to start their college career locally, then make a smooth transition to ECU as a junior.

Morton says many students go on to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“It’s a great way especially in this great time of high student debt, to start your career economically, but with quality education,” Morton said. “We have tremendous instructors here. You can still be home and get used to the college life and then transfer into East Carolina.”

Morton says there are some pre-requisites to qualify for a transfer. He adds that they are still ironing out the details.