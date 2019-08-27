Public meeting planned Wednesday to discuss Bijou park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may have noticed a huge development rising on the Cape Fear River in Downtown Wilmington. It’s Riverplace and it’s opening soon.

But, before then, the adjacent Bijou Park needs redeveloped.

- Advertisement -

The park will provide a pedestrian connection to the mixed use Riverplace development and to public parking.

Wednesday, the City of Wilmington is hosting an informational session to explain plans for Bijou Park and to provide input to staff.

It is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

Related Article: City leaders to vote on fund transfer beginning design phase for Portia Hines Park

Riverplace is slated to open in the spring or early summer.