Public works employee accused of stealing gun on duty

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Clarendon man is accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a gun while at work.

Deputies responded to the reported larceny off of Smyrna Road.

According to a press release, John Aaron Hines, 25, broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole a Ruger LCP .380.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says at the time of the theft, Hines was employed with the Columbus County Public Water Works Department and had the stolen gun while operating a county issued vehicle.

The press release says after an investigation, Hines was charged with breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm on August 23, 2019. Hines was arrested and released on a $15,000 unsecured bond after being booked into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.