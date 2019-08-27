School bus crashed carrying NC high school volleyball team

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — It has been confirmed that the school bus that crashed Monday night was carrying the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Volleyball team.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 8:50 p.m. Monday on N.C. 226 near the intersection of U.S. 221 north of Marion. McDowell County Emergency Management director William Kehler said the bus went down an embankment on Coxes Creek Mountain.

Kehler said 14 people were transported to area hospitals, including one who was airlifted to Mission Hospital. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

“It’s truly a miracle something like this happening and this being the result. We are truly blessed,” Kehler said.

