Suspect arrested in February home invasion

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — A Chadbourn man has been arrested in connection to a February home invasion.

Larightous Menser, 18, is accused of being one of the men who broke into a home on Sidney Cherry Grove Road.

According to a press release, Menser was identified as being one of the men wearing a mask and carrying a weapon while breaking into the home where the victim was shot.

The press release also says a cell phone and money was stolen.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says after interviewing witnesses and a lengthy investigation, Menser was arrested at West Columbus High School on August 22, 2019.

Menser was taken to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and is being held under a $20,000 secured bond. Menser has been charged with first degree burglary, but additional charges are anticipated in this case.