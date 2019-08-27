Trail of blood leads deputy to woman accused of keying cars, vandalism

MARION, NC (WWAY) – A McDowell County woman is facing charges after a trail of blood led a sheriff’s deputy to her home.

Bonnie Crowder Cable, 68, of Wildlife Road in Nebo, has been charged with three counts of damage to property, two counts of attempted larceny and one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering of an outbuilding and second-degree trespassing.

- Advertisement -

According to a statement from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Robert Watson went to Cable’s house twice on Tuesday, July 23. During the first visit, he found Cable intoxicated and on the second visit, she was bleeding.

The deputy also went to the home of Bobby and Carolyn Stamey who reported significant damage to three vehicles including broken windows, keying, pried doors, a slashed tire and attempted theft of license plates. There was also damage to an outbuilding including the lock, camera system motion lights and an outdoor thermostat.

The sheriff’s deputy traced a trail of blood from the Stameys’ property to Cable’s house located next door.