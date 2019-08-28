Antique appraisal event to benefit Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have antiques or collectibles collecting dust in your home or attic but you’re not sure what they’re worth, you may want to consider going to an upcoming event benefiting Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc (BSRI).

BSRI is a non profit that provides programs and services for adults 50 years of age and older.

“We provide home-delivered meals, congregant meals, exercise programming in five senior centers and four nutrition sites we help support,” said Melissa Starr, Center Director of The Brunswick Center at Supply.

BSRI is partnering with Carillon Assisted Living to host an Antique Road Extravaganza fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Carillon Assisted Living, 1125 E. Leonard Street, Southport.

“Folks who have treasures or antiques they want to have appraised can come meet an appraiser on-site,” Starr said.

Professional antique dealer David Keefer will conduct the appraisals. He will provide verbal, fair market valuations only. No written appraisals will be given.

Proceeds from the event will be used to pay for future BSRI programming.

“We’re looking forward to being able to utilize that money to expand the programming we already offer,” Starr said.

Advance tickets for the event are $10 per item to be evaluated and $25 at the door. For more information, call 910.457.8894.