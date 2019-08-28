Community recognizes 56th anniversary of March on Washington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday marked the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The Wilmington community honored the day by holding a “State of the Black Emergency” forum.

- Advertisement -

Community leaders and people of all ages gathered at the MLK center for the event. Members from the National Black Leadership Caucus of New Hanover County also came out.

Executive Coordinator of the New Hanover County Chapter Josiah Bennetone says his aunt was at the original March on Washington. He says she still has an impact on him today.

“She just inspired me by telling me that everybody was working collectively as a unit, and those small steps became legendary and in return, created a legacy,” Bennetone said. “She let me know that. Even though they were small steps, they created a big impact and that’s something I want to live by today.”

Related Article: Black Caucus once again demands justice for man killed by police

Bennetone says the purpose of the event is to honor the legacy of previous generations and to keep their efforts alive.