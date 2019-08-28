Dorian strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (CBS) — Dorian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it made its way through the Caribbean. Puerto Rico was under a state of emergency ordered by President Trump and its new governor.

As of 1:44 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Dorian was packing 75 mph sustained winds. Its center was over St. Thomas, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and it was moving northwest at 13 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Forecasters said Dorian’s center will pass over or near Puerto Rico later Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are expected, with 10 inches in some places.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday, and Dorian is on track to hit the Bahamas and Florida in coming days.