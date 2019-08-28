Fair Bluff big cat sanctuary gets help from CW actress

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — A big cat sanctuary which has been in the works since 2013 is holding a fundraiser with the help of someone familiar to fans of the CW.

Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue started building in Fair Bluff in June. Their mission is to rescue wild cats big and small that are being kept as pets, circus performers, or are stuck in other similar situations.

Now they have the help of Canadian-born actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, known for her roles in the CW’s ‘The Flash’ and ‘Secret Circle’ series.

Founder Shazir Haque says he reached out to her on social media, and she has become a friend to the rescue.

She’ll be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, September 14 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Comic Dimension located in Greensboro. All proceeds will go to the wildcat rescue.

Kennedy was also among 44 volunteers building platforms and small cat den boxes for Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue at a volunteer event held on June 1 in Fair Bluff.