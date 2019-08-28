New board game cafe opens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — There’s a new game in town, and you won’t be “board.”

Wednesday was opening day for ‘The Sideboard’ Board Game Cafe’ in Wilmington.

It’s designed as a place to play classic board games and enjoy some delicious food. Owner Heath Newton says, it isn’t your typical kind of place.

He says the goal is for people to have casual fun as they play games and eat. He tells WWAY News there are games for people from ages 10 to 99-years old.

“Pretty much everyone likes connect four, or simple games like that. Um so this is kinda for everyone,” Newton said. “So if you’re looking for something new to do for your date night, this is a great place for that.”

Newton tells us staff are available for game tutorials. The cafe on Oleander Drive is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.