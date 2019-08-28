New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to take over ILM security

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Security at Wilmington International Airport will soon be taken over by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilmington International Airport will enter into an agreement with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement support for the airport starting November 1 according to an email.

In an email sent to New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman, airport director Julie Wilsey said this will unfortunately result in some long time ILM employees losing their jobs.

The last day for public safety officers at ILM will be October 31.

In the email, Wilsey said this was a difficult decision to make, but is in the best interest of the operation.

According to Wilsey, Chief Gary Taylor will be the airport’s liaison with the Sheriff’s Office and remain as Operations Manager and Chief of Public Safety.