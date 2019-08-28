PORT CITY PRIDE CELEBRATES LGBTQ COMMUNITY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can join the Cape Fear’s LGBTQ community and it’s allies this weekend for the third annual Port City Pride celebration.

Events include the Port City Pride Rainbow Bar Crawl on Friday, the Port City Pride Block Party on Saturday, and the Port City Pride Fantail Funday Dance Party on Sunday.

Saturday’s Block Party closes down three blocks of downtown Wilmington’s Castle Street. It is a free event with entertainment, food and retail vendors. It is a family-friendly event and lasts from noon till 8:30 p.m..

The Fantail Funday Party is on the deck of the USS North Carolina. Tickets are required.

Organizer Joey Hall says the event is “bigger than ever and promises to have even more fun for everyone.”