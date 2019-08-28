UNCW Volleyball ready to attack 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– There will be a different look to UNCW volleyball in 2019, the Seahawks graduated four starters from a team that went 15-12 last season. This season UNCW will have eight underclassman on their roster for opening night on Friday against North Florida.

“It has been a ton of fun incorporating a lot of new players and different things into our system,”says Seahawk senior Kendall Bender. “It’s going to be really exciting playing with this new group out on the court.”

UNCW will look to their two seniors to carry the load offensively in 2019. Madison Peters returns for the Seahawks after tallying 168 kills last season , while her fellow senior teammate Kendall Bender is coming off of 164 kills and 126 blocks in 2018.

The Seahawks had just one exhibition game in the preseason winning in straight sets against UNCG. They know there will be a few bumps along the way on Friday night, but they are excited for the games to finally count.

“I am excited to get the season started, nothing beats that game like mentality we will see on Friday,”said UNCW head coach Amy Bambenek. “I am ready to see how we handle certain situations and some of those exciting moments that come along with games.”

The Seahawks will be joined by; North Florida, Charleston Southern , and Duquesne this weekend in the UNCW Hampton Inns Invitational at Hanover Hall. You can click this link for a full schedule of this weekends games.