NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department will be conducting explosives training on Wednesday until 5 p.m.

The training will take place at The Glen Apartments off University Drive and South college road.

People in the area may hear small detonations, but it should not be cause for alarm.

The training is part of WPD’s on-going efforts to be prepared for any scenario.

The training is not open to the public.