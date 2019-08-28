With fake website, politics get ugly in Surf City

SURF CITY (StarNews) — In usually quiet, peaceful Surf City, the politics seems to be getting as angry as the surf sometimes does in this Pender County beach town.

Mayoral candidate Jeremy Shugarts, who also is a town councilman, said someone created a website — now taken down — that purported to be in support of his candidacy, but in reality took plenty of potshots at him.

- Advertisement -

While Shugarts stops shy of blaming the dirty tricks on incumbent Mayor Doug Medlin, he said late last week that there is little else to conclude that the posting of a damning website came from someone “friendly” to the mayor’s campaign — even if that friendliness was unsolicited.

Click here to read more at Star News.