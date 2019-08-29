5th Quarter Team of the Week: New Hanover Wildcats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover Wildcats had a ton of new faces make their debut on Friday night against West Carteret, but it didn’t show. The Wildcats went on the road and took care of business against the Patriots 49-7 to earn this weeks 5th Quarter of the Week.

“I thought we started really strong from the opening kickoff , but it took us refocusing in the second half to put the game away,”said New Hanover head coach Dylan Dimock. “Overall, I was really pleased with our performance.”

- Advertisement -

In 2019 the Wildcats turned the offense over to Chase Nixon at quarterback after the graduation of Blake Walston. Nixon was impressive in his debut throwing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. This was an opportunity he had been waiting for since he was kid.

“It has been a dream of mine since 6th grade to be the quarterback at New Hanover,”said New Hanover senior Chase Nixon. “I am blessed in my senior year to be out here with all these guys and just playing football.”

In the win over West Carteret the Wildcat defense was outstanding, to say the least. New Hanover finished with three sacks, while picking off two Patriots passes that turned into points. They say the key to their success in week one came from a goal that they set during the summer.

“They have always told us 11 hats to the football on every single play,”said Wildcat senior Jaylen Worthy. “If we can do that they won’t have as many big plays and we can make things happen like we did on Friday.”

The Wildcats will now have a rare bye week following their week one win. They plan to use the time off to sharpen up on some things that were lacking against West Carteret.

“In a perfect world we would have our bye-week before conference play, but you don’t always get what you want,”said Dimock. “So, we will use this time to fix what we need to fix from the first game and obviously work on getting better for that second game.”

New Hanover will be back in action on September 6th , when they host Eastern Wayne at 7:00 p.m. at Legion Stadium.