Authorities say gang member sentenced to more than 12 years on drug charges

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing heroin.
Authorities say Joshua Wright, 25, is a validated gang member and pleaded guilty in April to distributing a quantity of heroin.
According to law enforcement, in May 2018 Wilmington Police made a controlled purchase of heroin from Wright in the Indochine parking lot.
At the time of the purchase, they say Wright was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and was on post-supervision release from prison.