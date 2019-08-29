CAA releases UNCW Men’s & Women’s basketball conference schedules

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– The UNCW men’s basketball team will open its 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association schedule with a road trip to Delaware and Drexel before returning to Trask Coliseum to ring in the new year.

CAA officials announced the conference schedule on Wednesday. The Seahawks will be playing two games in December, eight in January and eight in February before capping the season with the post-season tournament in Washington on March 7-10, 2020, at the D.C. Entertainment and Sports Complex. Dates and times on the schedule are subject to change due to TV selections.

UNCW’s league opener is slated for Saturday, Dec. 28 when the Seahawks take on Delaware’s Blue Hens at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Del. Coach C.B. McGrath ‘s club then concludes the early-season road trip by scooting over to Philadelphia to battle Drexel’s Dragons.

The Seahawks make their CAA home debut on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, vs. James Madison and stay in the Port City to battle Towson’s Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Overall, the schedule features an inaugural visit by national power North Carolina and a record-tying 16 home games. The Seahawks kick off the 31-game slate with five consecutive games against North Carolina opponents, including a much-anticipated Friday, Nov. 8, date with the Tar Heels at Trask Coliseum.

After christening the new campaign with a Nov. 5 home game against NAIA member Johnson & Wales, coached by former Seahawk manager Dan Larkin, the Seahawks take on the Tar Heels at Trask Coliseum. The two teams have met four times, but the early-November matchup marks the first matchup in Wilmington.

UNCW has four new opponents on the schedule. In addition to Johnson & Wales, the Seahawks will be playing Cleveland State, Emory & Henry and Boise State for the first time. Overall, the Seahawks will tackle 16 home games, 13 road tilts and a pair of neutral site games.

The Seahawks open the new campaign with three straight home games before traveling to Davidson on Nov. 16 for their road debut. McGrath’s club then heads up I-95 to the nation’s capital to battle Florida International and Cleveland State in the DC Classic, a new exempt tournament at the DC Sports & Entertainment Center, site of the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championships.

The non-conference schedule also features a cross-country trip to Boise State and Stanford, the renewal of the series with state foe Charlotte and a matchup with Southeastern Conference member Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The UNCW women’s basketball team will embark on its 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association schedule by hosting Delaware and Drexel during the first weekend of January.

CAA officials revealed the league slate, which features a home-and-home season series against each of the Seahawks’ nine league opponents, on Wednesday. The Seahawks will be playing eight of their 18 conference contests in January followed by seven games in February and three fixtures in March before the CAA Championship takes place Mar. 11-14, 2020, at Elon University’s Schar Center. Dates and times are subject to change due to TV selections.

The Seahawks’ CAA opener is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, when they welcome Delaware to Trask Coliseum. Coach Karen Barefoot ‘s squad completes the opening weekend by facing Drexel at home on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Overall, the 2019-20 schedule features a trio of games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and a group of 15 home games inside Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks, who posted an 18-12 record one year ago, open the regular season with back-to-back games against ACC opponents. After starting the campaign at Wake Forest on Tuesday, Nov. 5, UNCW will make the short trip to Raleigh for a Nov. 10 matchup against NC State, which reached the NCAA’s Sweet 16 last year.

Following a visit to Longwood on Nov. 13, the Seahawks christen the home portion of their regular season slate by welcoming South Carolina State to Trask Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 16. UNCW closes out the month of November with two more home games, facing Mount Olive on Nov. 20 and Kennesaw State on Nov. 23.

After traveling to Presbyterian on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Seahawks return to the Port City for their final two non-conference home contests. UNCW will take on Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 8, before hosting Winthrop on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in a special “Seahawks Tomorrow” contest at 11:30 a.m.

The non-conference schedule wraps up with a pair of outings at the Carolinas Challenge in Myrtle Beach, S.C. against Catawba and North Carolina on Dec. 19 and 20. In addition to the regular season schedule, the Seahawks will host Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday, Oct. 26, in an exhibition contest at 2 p.m.