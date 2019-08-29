Columbus County Animal Control needs your help

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some animals at a local shelter will likely die unless folks step up to adopt them.

Early Thursday morning, Columbus County Animal Control shared a Facebook post saying they are full and need to “move” a minimum of 10 to 15 dogs today.



- Advertisement -

They say they are at carrying capacity and will have to make a euthanasia list for Friday morning since they are crowded.



If you have been considering adopting a pet, they have some really nice-looking dogs who desperately need a home.