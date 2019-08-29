Commercial rafting & kayaking suspended on Nantahala River following landslides

Hazards created by recent landslides into the Nantahala River within the Nantahala Gorge have resulted in a suspension of all commercial rafting and kayaking operations.

The U.S. Forest Service completed the assessment of the landslide locations on Tuesday and found multiple locations with hazardous debris in the river.

There are locations within the river where debris has created a 90 percent blockage and the water has created diversions around the blockage.

These diversions can result in erosion of the embankments which can compromise the infrastructure of the nearby roads and bridges. These blockages consist of woody debris that is dangerous for anyone recreating within the river.

