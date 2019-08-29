Freeman Park Committee talks beach erosion

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Labor Day Weekend is typically the last hurrah for summer tourism, but in Carolina Beach, they’re trying to figure out what to do about beach erosion at Freeman Park.

In the discussions about how to deal with the problem, one potential solution was limiting the number of season passes sold.

Committee Chair Alex Torres say about 7,000 annual passes were sold for 2019, but only around 400 vehicles can fit on the beach with the way it has eroded.

Ultimately, the council decided to not make any recommendations to city council and hope for the best.

“The troubling park with Freeman Park is it’s not something any of us have any control over, it’s mother nature,” Torres said. “And mother nature is going to do what it’s doing. We are concerned with this next little system that’s coming through and we’re going to lost more beach, we hope we don’t. But at this point, I do not believe there are any changes in passes or hours.”

Torres says freeman park cannot be re-nourished because it doesn’t qualify for funding, since there are no houses to protect.