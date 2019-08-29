Man charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

According to a press release, Jimmy Davis Hollingsworth Jr., 38, was determined to be the driver in the last month’s hit-and-run.

Officers responded to Carolina Beach Road around 10 p.m. on July 20 in reference to a man intentionally hitting another man with his truck before leaving the scene.

David St. Armand, 57, was taken to the hospital by EMS but died from complications of his injuries days later.

Wilmington Police say that according to witnesses, Hollingsworth was arguing in a parking lot with several other people earlier that night and was making threats.

Hollingsworth is currently being held at New Hanover County Jail without bond.