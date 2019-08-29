Mom caught on camera with rifle at son’s school bus stop

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A Stanly County mother caught on camera holding an assault rifle at her son’s school bus stop said she meant no harm.

She said her 11-year-old son, who attends North Stanly Middle School, texted her saying he was being bullied by a classmate on the bus.

Before the bus arrived, the woman said she saw dangerous animals coming out of the woods near her home, so she grabbed her gun.

“If they were here they would have seen coyotes on my property,” she said. “I was scaring coyotes off. When I was coming back up to my house is when the bus pulled up.”

When the bus driver called her over to talk about what happened on the bus, she said she still had the rifle in her hand and someone recorded her.

